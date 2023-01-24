Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 152,405 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,405 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.50% of WNS worth $59,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WNS by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of WNS by 72.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 21.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNS traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $84.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,086. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

