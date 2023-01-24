Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group makes up about 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $71,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 741.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Insider Activity

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.09. 24,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,585. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.10.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

