Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 2.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.29% of AON worth $158,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $326.09. 86,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,208. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.70.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.