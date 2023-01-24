Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $168.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.84 and its 200 day moving average is $181.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.67.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,401,824. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

