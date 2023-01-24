Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $75.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,962 shares of company stock worth $5,031,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1,717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 762,651 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 575,949 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 392,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,440,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.