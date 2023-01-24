Verasity Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 67.2% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $65.25 million and approximately $14.74 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000997 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.