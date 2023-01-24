Verge Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $49.86 million and $1.42 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,967.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00388587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.40 or 0.00759320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00097245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.00576099 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00191573 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,316,188 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

