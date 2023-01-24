Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 35,763 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,811,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,644,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.