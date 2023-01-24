Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.57. The company had a trading volume of 131,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,145. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $223.66 and a twelve month high of $324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

