VIBE (VIBE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $61.38

VIBE (VIBE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $511,644.07 and $61.38 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

