VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Boosted by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 82,597 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,974. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

