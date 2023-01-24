VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CDL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,416. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.70. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDL. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000.

