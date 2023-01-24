Virtu Financial (VIRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $331.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.23 million. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.12. 1,001,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,732. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

