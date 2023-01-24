VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and $17,496.35 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00410669 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.58 or 0.28825963 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00590422 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00227032 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,335.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

