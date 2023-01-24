Visa (NYSE:V) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $264.00 to $266.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Visa traded as high as $250.58 and last traded at $223.83, with a volume of 800859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $224.18.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.15.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $420.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.