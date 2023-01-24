Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VTSCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($70.65) to €70.00 ($76.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($70.65) to €70.00 ($76.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

