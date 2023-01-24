Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) PT Raised to €33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($33.70) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VLPNY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €21.30 ($23.15) to €21.50 ($23.37) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Voestalpine from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Voestalpine from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($33.70) to €29.20 ($31.74) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

Shares of VLPNY opened at $6.13 on Friday. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

