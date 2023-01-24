Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 15,089 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 629,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $34,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,923,000 after buying an additional 118,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,273,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,586,000 after buying an additional 65,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,649,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,107,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,105,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,591,000 after buying an additional 186,410 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

TRMB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $56.78. 87,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,192. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

