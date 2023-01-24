Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 77,494 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,717 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 77,494 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $36,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,518,117,000 after acquiring an additional 316,416 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,439,881,000 after buying an additional 565,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,022,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,703. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $197.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

