Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 289,066 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $43,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 760,073 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $112,118,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 99.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,324 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after acquiring an additional 147,036 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 67.8% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.3 %

NXPI stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.61. The stock had a trading volume of 372,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $211.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average of $163.81.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.