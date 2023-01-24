Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $27.03 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,018 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 2.30% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $27,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,150.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

EWL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 273,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

