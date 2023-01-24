Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $52.27 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,219 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $52,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.92. 3,765,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,944,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

