Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,267 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $32,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.71. The stock had a trading volume of 191,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

