Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 56,511 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,511 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $29,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.29 and its 200-day moving average is $155.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.68, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $42,164.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,332.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $42,164.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,332.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,164 shares of company stock valued at $25,221,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

