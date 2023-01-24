Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,283 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of LKQ worth $40,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 169,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $58.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

