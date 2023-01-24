Vow (VOW) Price Tops $0.81

Vow (VOW) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Vow has a total market cap of $127.74 million and approximately $258,816.34 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00003524 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vow has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

