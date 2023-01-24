Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.64.

VOYA opened at $68.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.07. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

