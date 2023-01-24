Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.65.

VRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom Stock Performance

Vroom stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Vroom has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vroom

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.27 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. On average, analysts expect that Vroom will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vroom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 112.9% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at $758,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.