W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.50

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $69.99, with a volume of 54479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 675,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,987,000 after purchasing an additional 507,499 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

