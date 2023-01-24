Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.20

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.72 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00077938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00056776 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00025226 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,070,522 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.