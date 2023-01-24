Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.73. 67,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,903. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.20 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

