Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $134.20

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $134.20 and last traded at $151.68, with a volume of 57518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.67.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day moving average is $162.35.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

