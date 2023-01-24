Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $64.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.77.

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Wayfair to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $119,567.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $119,567.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,618. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Up 26.8 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,107,000 after purchasing an additional 273,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $163.99.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

