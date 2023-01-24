WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $101,981.59

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market cap of $99.58 million and approximately $101,981.59 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WaykiChain Governance Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00411960 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,614.74 or 0.28916522 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00593653 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain Governance Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain Governance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Governance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain Governance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.