Webster Financial (WBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter.
Webster Financial Stock Performance
NYSE WBS traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.92. 873,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.26. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Webster Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,490,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,585,000 after acquiring an additional 483,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Webster Financial by 38.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
