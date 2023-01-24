Webster Financial (WBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.92. 873,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.26. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Webster Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,490,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,585,000 after acquiring an additional 483,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Webster Financial by 38.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Earnings History for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

