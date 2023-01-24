Webster Financial (WBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.92. 873,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.26. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Webster Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,490,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,585,000 after acquiring an additional 483,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Webster Financial by 38.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Webster Financial Company Profile

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

