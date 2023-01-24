Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SentinelOne (S)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE: S) in the last few weeks:

1/24/2023 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – SentinelOne was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

1/23/2023 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2023 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2023 – SentinelOne was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

1/12/2023 – SentinelOne was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

1/5/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $17.00.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $22.00.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $35.00.

12/7/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $20.00.

12/1/2022 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.0 %

SentinelOne stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 718,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.49. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $48.46.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

In other news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $6,128,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,421.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 834,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,620. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

