Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chuy’s (CHUY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chuy’s (NASDAQ: CHUY):

1/13/2023 – Chuy’s had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2023 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2022 – Chuy’s is now covered by analysts at CL King. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of CHUY stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $34.01. 131,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,313. The company has a market cap of $612.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $34.84.

Get Chuy's Holdings Inc alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chuy’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

In other Chuy’s news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $233,320.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,243.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 465,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,205 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.