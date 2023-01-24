Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,426,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,041,604. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $169.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,268,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 901,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after acquiring an additional 414,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

