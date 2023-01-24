West Family Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,856 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after purchasing an additional 997,275 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,501 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,460,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 969,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,306,000 after purchasing an additional 132,114 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $150.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

