West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

Paychex Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.