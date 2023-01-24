West Family Investments Inc. Invests $312,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 158.4% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 649,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.11%.

About Hormel Foods



Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

