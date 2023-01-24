West Family Investments Inc. Invests $329,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

