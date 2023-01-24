West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,616 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.