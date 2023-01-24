West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.81) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.74) to GBX 5,380 ($66.61) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,360.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Shares of RIO opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

