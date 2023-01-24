West Family Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $147.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.16 and a 200 day moving average of $144.50. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

