West Family Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vale by 33.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vale by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vale by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,726,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,998,000 after purchasing an additional 229,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

