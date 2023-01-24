West Family Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,920,000 after buying an additional 92,652 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 27,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,738,000. Finally, California First Leasing Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $119.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $129.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

