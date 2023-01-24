Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stake Lowered by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,389 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of WDC opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $63.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

