Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 72.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,590 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,260,000 after purchasing an additional 169,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Westlake by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,353,000 after purchasing an additional 168,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,461,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,612. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.64.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

