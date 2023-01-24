Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. American National Bank grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.69. 249,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,224. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.21.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Featured Stories

